Sanjay Jaju officially takes charge as new Chief Secretary

He is set to remain in service till February 2029, making him the longest-serving chief secretaries in the state's history.

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Sanjay Jaju in formal attire during a meeting with Indian flag in the background.
Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju

Hyderabad: Sanjay Jaju officially took charge as Chief Secretary to the Telangana government at the Secretariat on Tuesday, June 30.

A 1992-batch IAS officer, Jaju succeeds K Ramakrishna Rao, who retired on Tuesday. He is set to remain in service till February 2029, making him the longest-serving chief secretaries in the state’s history.

Sanjay Jaju (left) succeeds K Ramakirshna Rao (right)

He met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy before taking charge.

Subhan Bakery

Besides serving as the Chief Secretary, Jaju will also hold the full additional charge (FAC) of the Industries and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) departments and serve as the Special Principal Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Industry and Investment Cell under the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Ramakrishna Rao has been appointed as the Adviser and Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, after his superannuation on June 30. The terms and conditions of his appointment will be issued separately.

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