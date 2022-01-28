Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to release on Feb 25

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th January 2022 1:30 pm IST
Gangubai Kathiawadi poster (Instagram)

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ starring Alia Bhatt is all set to release theatrically on February 25.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, ‘madam’ of a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’.

The film is all set to have its much-awaited world premiere at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn and is produced by Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

