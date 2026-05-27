Sanjay Singh sends Rs 50K aid to ‘Mohammed Deepak’, urges public support

New Delhi/Uttarakhand: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh came in support of Deepak Kumar, also known as ‘Mohammed Deepak’ after reports of relocation due to financial crunch following constant threats and intimidation emerged.

The 42-year-old operator of ‘Hulk’ gym said his landlord has given him an ultimatum over four months of unpaid rent. He said he did not know if “external entities pressured the landlord” to force his eviction.

“My landlord has given an ultimatum since I could not pay the rent for the last four months. I now think of selling the equipment and moving out of the city to take up a job,” Deepak had told PTI.

“No person should be punished for helping an elderly Muslim for the sake of humanity,” Singh wrote on X. “Deepak’s gym is on the verge of closing today. Help Deepak, I have assisted him with 50 thousand from my salary. You too extend a helping hand; good people’s morale should remain high.”

He also shared a UPI scanner to help Deepak.

किसी शख़्स को इस बात की सज़ा नहीं मिलनी चाहिए कि उसने इंसानियत की ख़ातिर एक मुस्लिम बुजुर्ग की मदद की।

दीपक का जिम आज बंद होने के कगार पर है।

दीपक की सहायता कीजिए मैंने अपनी सैलरी से उन्हें 50 हज़ार की सहायता की है।

आप भी मदद का हाथ बढ़ाइये अच्छे लोगों का हौसला बुलंद रहना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/1kur2i0H1x — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 26, 2026

Who is ‘Mohammad Deepak’?

On January 26, Deepak Kumar confronted Bajrang Dal activists who were demanding that a 70-year-old shop owner, Vakil Ahmed, change the name of his shop, ‘Baba’ clothing store, on Patel Marg.

Deepak identified himself as ‘Mohammad Deepak’ when asked his name in solidarity with the Muslim shopkeeper.

The name went massively viral on social media, with several people resonating with and praising his actions. Many on social media lauded him for his stand, calling him a “true Hindu” and “true Indian.” He also posted a video saying humanity should exceed all religions and stop discriminating against one another.

Since the incident, Deepak has reportedly been receiving threats from the Bajrang Dal. On January 31, a bigger crowd gathered outside the clothes shop and his gym, blocked the road and raised slogans. Deepak’s gym, his only source of income, which once had 150 members, dwindled to 15.

Politicians and prominent members of the civil society came to Deepak’s rescue. Many, including Rajya Sabha member and Communist Party (Marxist) of India John Brittas, Rahul Gandhi, brought gym memberships.

Gandhi met Deepak and called him Mohabbat ki dukaan ka yodha hai.

“We need more Deepaks – those who don’t bend, don’t fear and who stand with full strength with the constitution,” Rahul posted on X.