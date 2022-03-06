Sanjay vows to drive AIMIM out of Telangana, make it a saffron bastion

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday vowed to drive out the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) from Hyderabad and make the entire Telangana State as a “saffron bastion.”

Bandi Sanjay was addressing BJP functionaries from Hyderabad parliamentary constituency at Minerva Gardens in Champapet. The convention was attended by Union minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP floor leader in the Assembly T Raja Singh, State BJP general secretaries D Pradeep Kumar and Mantri Srinivas, vice-president Dr G Manohan Reddy and others, along with a large number of party leaders and cadre from the constituency.

Stating that the party had chosen Hyderabad parliamentary constituency to declare a war against the divisive forces, Sanjay Kumar pooh-poohed the talk that Old city of Hyderabad was an “adda” of the AIMIM. “Despite the police cautioning us, we held a meeting at Charminar and showed our strength,” he recalled. He pointed out that hard core Hindu leaders like Baddam Bal Reddy, made the saffron flag flutter in Karwan and N Indrasena Reddy won from the Muslim-dominated Malakpet, while Raja Singh has been in the forefront in protecting Hinduism in Goshamahal.

“The BJP has the capacity to win four Assembly segments in Hyderabad parliamentary constituency. So, it is not difficult to capture the Hyderabad MP seat?” he said and reminded that the old city was like a “Mini-Bharat” in the past with people from all parts of the country – Kannadigas, Marathis and Gujaratis making it their home. Subsequently, they fled to the other side of the Musi river unable to bear the atrocities of the AIMIM,” he regretted.

Sanjay Kumar alleged that the AIMIM was trying to capture the old city by hounding out the Hindus, on the lines of the terrorists, who had driven away Kashmiri pundits from Kashmir valley. “Once the BJP comes to power, we shall bring all those, who fled the old city fearing attacks from the MIM goons, back to their places and see that they get back their assets. We shall start the “Ghar Wapsi” program from the old city itself,” he said.

“Right from the beginning, it was the AIMIM which had opposed the formation of separate Telangana. It will embrace any political party that is in power for its selfish political gains,” he added.