Sankranti 2024: Here are best spots for flying kites in Hyderabad

Makar Sankranti festivities begin in January with a rich cultural fervour, symbolising the harvest season and the onset of longer days. It unites communities, signifying the triumph of light over darkness, and is characterised by traditional sweets, rituals, and the exhilarating sight of vibrant kites gracing the sky.

Sankranti embodies happiness, rebirth, and a spirit of togetherness, creating an atmosphere of excitement and friendly competition. During Sankranthi, there is a lot of competitiveness and excitement in the air. Here’s are the best places in Hyderabad to celebrate Sankrathi:

6th Telangana International Kite Festival

An excitement permeates the air as accomplished kite enthusiasts from all around the world assemble to demonstrate their flying skills. More than 100 kite flyers from all around the world will take part in this showcase of artistry and skill.

Date: January 13 to January 15

Time: 12 pm to 8 pm

Location: Parade Ground

Let your kites fly at Uttaravan Mela

‘Uttarayan Mela’ welcomes you to the exciting world of kite tournaments and draws many kite lovers from all across the city. Along with tons of kite flying, there will be activities, dance, arts and crafts, and mouthwatering cuisine. Women can attend the event for free, and pets are welcome.

Date: January 14 to January 15

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Location: Ektha Cricket Ground, Mirzaguda

Tickets are available at PAYTM Insider.

Have a gala time at Kite Carnival

At the Carnival Kite Festival, the sky transforms into a colourful battlefield decorated with an array of hues and forms. Thousands of kite flyers assemble for a massive DJ lineup, a miniature flea market, food vendors serving real Rajasthani chaat, and numerous other events, culminating in an after-party at the arena.

Date: January 15 (11 am onwards)

Location: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet

Tickets are available at PAYTM Insider.

Sankranti Sambaralu at luxurious resorts

A five-star resort in Shamirpet is inviting deft maneuvers to participate in an exciting kite flying tournament that includes food vendors, Rangoli contests, Bhogi mantalu, and a party lunch.

Date: January 14 to January 15

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Location: Land of Love, Shamirpet

For tickets, contact 9849516662

Sankranti evolves from a celebration into a compilation of moments, a montage of affection, humour, and the enduring beauty of shared customs. During the festival, dancing kites adorn the sky, each one serving as a thread that unites friends and family across the streets of Begum Bazaar, Bahadurpura, Golnaka, Gunfoundry, King Koti, most of the Old City, Bhoiguda, Kachiguda, Santosh Nagar, Malakpet, Lal Darwaza, Bahadurpura, Chinatal Basti, Tolichowki, Ameerpet, and Chikkadpally — all of which continue to be hubs for the thrilling kite flying activity.