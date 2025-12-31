Sankranti rush: Telangana seeks toll free travel on Hyderabad–Vijayawada route

Telangana R&B Minister urges Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to allow toll-free movement on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway during Sankranti to ease festive traffic congestion.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 31st December 2025 8:16 am IST
Pantangi Toll Plaza choked due to holiday rush
Pantangi Toll Plaza choked due to holiday rush

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads and Buildings (R&B) minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has written to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging temporary toll exemption on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway to ease traffic during the Sankranti festival.

Advertisement

Reddy seeks toll-free travel on specific dates

In his letter, Komatireddy requested permission to allow free movement of vehicles through the Pantangi, Korlapahad, and Chillakallu toll plazas. He proposed toll-free travel on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada route from January 9 to 14 and on the Vijayawada–Hyderabad route from January 16 to 18 to ensure public convenience during the festive rush.

Meanwhile, the minister directed officials to take comprehensive measures to maintain smooth traffic flow at toll plazas.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Minister holds review meeting

Emphasising that the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway should be the top focus area, he held a review meeting on Tuesday at the Secretariat with officials from the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Komatireddy noted that heavy vehicular congestion is expected from January 8 as families begin their travel for Sankranti.

He instructed officials to take advance steps to prevent inconvenience to commuters, including setting up a special control room for motorists and ensuring continuous monitoring by personnel from the medical, revenue, police, R&B, and NHAI departments.

Memory Khan Seminar

“If necessary, I will personally inspect the highway on a motorcycle during the festival period,” the minister remarked.

Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj and other senior officials took part in the review meeting.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 31st December 2025 8:16 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button