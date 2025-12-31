Sankranti rush: Telangana seeks toll free travel on Hyderabad–Vijayawada route

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads and Buildings (R&B) minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has written to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging temporary toll exemption on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway to ease traffic during the Sankranti festival.

In his letter, Komatireddy requested permission to allow free movement of vehicles through the Pantangi, Korlapahad, and Chillakallu toll plazas. He proposed toll-free travel on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada route from January 9 to 14 and on the Vijayawada–Hyderabad route from January 16 to 18 to ensure public convenience during the festive rush.

Meanwhile, the minister directed officials to take comprehensive measures to maintain smooth traffic flow at toll plazas.

Minister holds review meeting

Emphasising that the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway should be the top focus area, he held a review meeting on Tuesday at the Secretariat with officials from the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Komatireddy noted that heavy vehicular congestion is expected from January 8 as families begin their travel for Sankranti.

He instructed officials to take advance steps to prevent inconvenience to commuters, including setting up a special control room for motorists and ensuring continuous monitoring by personnel from the medical, revenue, police, R&B, and NHAI departments.

“If necessary, I will personally inspect the highway on a motorcycle during the festival period,” the minister remarked.

Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj and other senior officials took part in the review meeting.