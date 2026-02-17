Sanofi expands Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad, to add jobs.

Hyderabad: Sanofi Healthcare India has significantly expanded its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, inaugurating an additional state-of-the-art office on Monday, February 16.

The expansion will enable the company to operate across approximately 2.7 lakh sq ft and increase its workforce from the current 2,600 employees to around 4,500.

IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu inaugurated the new facility along with senior Sanofi officials. The Hyderabad centre, which began operations in 2019 with a focus on medical services, has grown into a key hub providing support to Sanofi’s global affiliates.

Since the formal launch of the GCC in 2024, the centre has been delivering advanced services in artificial intelligence, digital health, and intelligent automation.

The expansion is expected to create employment opportunities across multiple functions, including research and development, digital innovation, data analytics, medical affairs, finance, and commercial operations, a release said.

Sanofi Business Operations Executive Vice-President Madeleine Roche said the company is strengthening its capabilities in collaboration with the Telangana government. Mrunal Duggal, head of the Hyderabad Global Hub, said the company had fulfilled its commitment to expand soon after launching the GCC in 2024.

Telangana CM welcomes move

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in a message, said Telangana is emerging as an international hub for innovation-driven life sciences. Welcoming Sanofi’s expansion, he said such investments reinforce the state’s growing global stature.

Minister Sridhar Babu said Hyderabad is evolving beyond a manufacturing centre into a strategic innovation and digital powerhouse for the global biopharma sector, adding that Sanofi’s expansion reflects the city’s rising prominence in life sciences.