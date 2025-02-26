Sanya Malhotra spends her working birthday on sets of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Mumbai: Actress Sanya Malhotra celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday. The ‘Dangal’ actress spent her working birthday on the sets of her upcoming film, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”.

Taking a break between shots, Malhotra decided to share a heartfelt message with her fans on social media. Expressing her gratitude, she wrote on her Instagram stories, “Birthday on set! Thank you so much for the amazing birthday wishes…Grateful”

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” will see Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair. The project will also have Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Shashank Khaitan, the drama has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

Initially slated to release on April 18, 2025, the film’s release has been pushed to the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, basking in the success of “Mrs.”, Sanya Malhotra has garnered a lot of praise for her powerful performance in Arati Kadav’s directorial. The drama, which premiered on ZEE5 on February 7, is an official remake of the 2021 Malayalam drama “The Great Indian Kitchen”.

Sanya Malhotra used social media to thank the audience for all the love they have showered on her film. Dropping a picture of herself from “Mrs”, She wrote, “Sachi bolun? I’m truly overwhelmed by all the love and appreciation Mrs is receiving. This film is so sooo close to my heart, and its story means the world to me. Over time, I’ve learned to disconnect and let go once a film is out, allowing it to belong to the audience.”

Previously, talking about her character in “Mrs.”, Sanya Malhotra revealed, “My character’s journey is one of quiet resilience, as she goes from doing the dishes to dreaming big again. It’s been a rewarding challenge to play someone who dares to break free from the routine and find her voice.”