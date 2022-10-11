‘Sar tan se..’ slogan at Milad-un-Nabi rallies, FIRs in 4 states

Milad-un-Nabi, commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, was celebrated across the country on October 9 and passed off peacefully except for a few states where young Muslims allegedly created inconvenience to the general public by chanting provocative slogans and playing loud DJ music.

In Karnataka, police detained 19 young Muslims for brandishing swords and machetes on the streets of Siddapura district. According to a senior police officer, a suo-moto case has been registered under the Arms Act. Latest updates suggest that 15 out of 19 have been arrested.

#Breaking: 19 #Muslim youths detained under arms act by #Bengaluru police for brandishing swords & machetes during MiladunNabi event at Siddapura PS limits. Cops inform suo moto case regd.They have been detained.Some of them are minors. Inquiry is going on #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/nIIEHqVrxi — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) October 11, 2022

In Rajasthan‘s Jodhpur district, on the same day, during a Milad-un-Nabi procession, some young men began raising ‘sar tan se…’ slogans, worrying local residents nearby.

According to Circle Inspector of Pipar police station Premdan Ratnu, the slogans were raised by a man named Roshan Ali. “We have arrested the accused and investigations are on,” the police officer was quoted by ANI.

Pipar, Rajasthan | A procession rally was being taken out during which we received info that a man, identified as Roshan Ali has raised objectionable slogans. The accused was arrested & is being questioned: CI Premdan Ratnu pic.twitter.com/xw1gOWbyiU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 9, 2022

It is reported that a decree for a nationwide peace procession was issued by the All India Muslim Jamiat in order to avoid any communal clash. However, it was not followed and slogans such as ‘Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek hi saza, sar tan se….’ were chanted in Nayapura Subhash Colony, a Hindu-dominating area.

In Maharastra‘s Amravati district, two people were arrested and seven are wanted in connection with raising an inflammatory slogan during an Eid-e-Milad procession on Tuesday.

A video of the procession held at Paratwada village in Amravati on Sunday surfaced on social media, following which a case was registered the next day, an official said.

Two of the accused, aged 25 and 35, were arrested on Monday, while seven others, who were allegedly raising the inflammatory slogan ‘sar tan se..’ during the procession, are wanted in the case, he said.

A case was registered in the Paratwada police station under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 135 Bombay Police Act.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district seven people including two minors were detained by the state police for raising ‘sar tan se juda‘ slogans. An FIR has been registered. A similar incident took place in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh.

"Sar Tan Se Juda" slogans also chanted in Amethi, UP. pic.twitter.com/AAT1IfYezk — Bhartiya 🇮🇳 (@Kashikivasi) October 11, 2022

(With PTI inputs)