Hyderabad: DJ music, dance during Milad-un-Nabi celebrations draw criticisms

Hyderabad: Thousands of people took part in rallies that were taken out as part of Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Hyderabad. The unruly behavior of youths including the playing of DJ music, and performing of dance irks many Muslims.

During the celebrations near Charminar, many youngsters were seen dancing to DJ songs. Some of them are even seen performing stunts.

This unruly behavior of the youngsters drew huge criticism from various sections of society. One of the residents of Hyderabad, Khusro Ahmed Khan (name changed) who witnessed the behavior of the youngsters said that it is nothing but blasphemy.

On social media, many netizens slammed the way of celebrating of Milad-un-Nabi in Hyderabad. A few of them termed it ‘Bidah’.

Milad-un-Nabi celebration rally

Many small processions were taken out from various localities in Hyderabad including Rajendranagar, Saroornagar, Yousufguda, Erragadda, Banjara Hills Zehra Nagar, First Lancer, Golconda, Santoshnagar, Malakpet, Musheerabad, Warisguda, and Bowenpally.

These rallies joined the main rally at Charminar which was flagged off by Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

Speaking to Siasat.com reporter, Mufti Mohammed Asif Bilal Quadri said that performing bike stunts etc on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi is against the teachings of Islam.

Snacks distributed among children

Leaving a few youngsters who were seen performing stunts and dancing, most of the Muslims were seen following the teachings of Islam and celebrating Milad-un-Nabi in a peaceful manner.

A few of them distributed chocolates, biscuits, wafers, and snacks among children on the streets. Some of them were also seen distributing money among poor people.