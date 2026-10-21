Sara Ali Khan gets emotional during her visit to Golden Temple

Their visit comes just days before Udta Teer arrives in cinemas on October 23. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film brings Sara and Ayushmann together in a spy comedy

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
A woman in white traditional attire prays with tears at Golden Temple during her visit.
Instagram -Sara Ali Khan

Hyderabad: An emotional moment from Sara Ali Khan’s visit to the Golden Temple has caught attention online. The actress appeared teary-eyed while offering prayers at the holy shrine in Amritsar, where she arrived with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana ahead of their upcoming film, Udta Teer.

A clip from the visit shows Sara appearing overwhelmed during prayers. While the moment has drawn attention, the reason behind her tears remains unknown. There is no confirmed explanation linking her emotional reaction to any personal or professional development.

Sara wore a light golden-cream suit and covered her head with a dupatta, while Ayushmann opted for a traditional kurta-pyjama. The actors paid their respects at the shrine and listened to Gurbani kirtan during their visit.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Their visit comes just days before Udta Teer arrives in cinemas on October 23. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film brings Sara and Ayushmann together in a spy comedy. While the duo gears up for its release, Sara’s emotional moment at the shrine has become a talking point

Tags
Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
Back to top button