Sara Ali Khan gets emotional during her visit to Golden Temple

Hyderabad: An emotional moment from Sara Ali Khan’s visit to the Golden Temple has caught attention online. The actress appeared teary-eyed while offering prayers at the holy shrine in Amritsar, where she arrived with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana ahead of their upcoming film, Udta Teer.

A clip from the visit shows Sara appearing overwhelmed during prayers. While the moment has drawn attention, the reason behind her tears remains unknown. There is no confirmed explanation linking her emotional reaction to any personal or professional development.

Sara wore a light golden-cream suit and covered her head with a dupatta, while Ayushmann opted for a traditional kurta-pyjama. The actors paid their respects at the shrine and listened to Gurbani kirtan during their visit.

Their visit comes just days before Udta Teer arrives in cinemas on October 23. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film brings Sara and Ayushmann together in a spy comedy. While the duo gears up for its release, Sara’s emotional moment at the shrine has become a talking point