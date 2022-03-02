Sara Ali Khan gets mercilessly trolled for her Mahashivtratri post

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is often bombarded with hateful comments for celebrating all Indian festivals. Daughter of stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara has been raised in a very secular family and she believes in practising all religions with equal zeal and respect.

On Tuesday, Sara Ali Khan extended Mahashivatri wishes to her fans and followers on Instagram by posting a picture from her visit to the Omkareshwar Temple Jyotirlinga in Madhya Pradesh. She captioned her post, “Happy Mahashivtratri. Jai Bholenath.”

Like every time, Sara’s post received mixed reactions. While a section of social media users bashed her for celebrating Hindu festival despite being a Muslim, many others defended her reminding trollers of ‘secular India’ and urging them to maintain peace.

“I thought she is a muslim why playing with religion? If you are muslim stay with it girl be proud of who you are be proud of your God .stop playing with religion or muslim is just a name to you,” wrote one netizen. “Can’t belive this.why are you doing this being a Muslim.? Shame on you. Sara,” wrote another. Many even wrote ‘Astaghfirullah’.

One user defended Sara saying, “I feel sorry for some people here. always feel angry every time Sara posts her love for Hinduism. why don’t you guys take care of your own faith. Have you perfected your religion? Don’t let it be just a mask.”

Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, after which she starred in Simmba. She was last seen in the film Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.