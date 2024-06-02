Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim giving us sibling goals in latest picture from their vacays

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim never miss the chance to set some relatable sibling goals. On Saturday, the ‘Murder Mubarak’ actor shared a series of pictures with her brother from her getaway in Italy.

Taking to Instagram, Sara treated fans with a glimpse of her Italy and Rome diaries. They were joined by their friends.

Clad in a vibrant colour dress paired with a pink shawl and white frame sunglasses, Sara can be seen enjoying her trip to the fullest.

Severing sibling goals, Sara and Ibrahim pose for a picture.

Another image shows Sara and Ibrahim in their stunning western blue and black attires.

In one of the photos, Sara can be seen posing with her girl squad on a yacht.

Sara also looked stunning in a white and feathery dress.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, ” .”

On her Instagram stories, she a picture of herself with Ibrahim and also a selfie with her dad Saif Ali Khan.

Sara captioned the post, “Pink shawls. Like father like son.”

As soon as the photos were shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “best siblings!”

Another user commented, “You look gorgeous.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is all set to share screen space for the first time with Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Sara will be seen in ‘Metro…In Dino’.

Sara is also receiving appreciation for her performance in ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Sara’s other latest release ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, is based on pre-Independence India and the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

Mehta founded ‘Congress Radio’, which was instrumental during the Quit India movement in 1942.

‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’ Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Emraan Hashmi also has a special appearance in the Kannan Iyer directorial as nationalist and freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia.

Ibrahim, on the other hand, is all set to make his acting debut soon and recently made his Instagram account public.

Ibrahim is currently shooting for a couple of projects. However, an official announcement on his projects has not been made yet.