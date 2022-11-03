Sara Ali Khan reveals her ‘partner in crime’ [Photos]

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, on Wednesday, revealed her ‘Partner In Crime’, ‘Filmy Saathi’ and ‘sarson ka saag provider’ on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sara dropped a warm birthday wish for her best friend Jehan Nanda and wrote, “Happiest birthday @jehananda. Thank you for being my partner in crime, my filmy saathi, my vacation buddy, my sarson ka saag provider and most importantly a constant source of positivity, motivation and warmth in my life. Love you.”

As per rumours, Sara and Jehan have been dating each other for quite a long time although none of them has officially confirmed their relationship.

Jehan Handa previously worked in Sara Ali Khan’s debut film ‘Kedarnath’ as a team member of director Abhishek Kapoor.

The duo frequently shares their fun videos and photo on social media.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar’s next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from that she also has ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar’s next ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

An upcoming thriller drama is inspired by true events and has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Sara will soon be dropping her first look from ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.