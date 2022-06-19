Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Abba Jaan’ a Happy Father’s Day

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan’s bond with her father Saif Ali Khan is known to all and is often applauded by fans. She often takes to her social media to share glimpses of her relationship with her dad and it was quite expected for her to do so on Father’s Day as well.

The trio was spotted having lunch on Saturday, which was actually a Father’s Day special lunch. Today, she shared a priceless family picture with Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, on her Instagram.

While the picture exudes the love the trio share for each other, it was the caption that made it cute, altogether. She captioned the post, “Happy Father’s Day Abba Jaan 👨‍👧‍👦🐣🐥” which has left fans awing.

Within no time, the comment section was flooded with heart emojis along with followers pointing out how adorable it is that Sara calls Saif, ‘Abba Jaan’.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her upcoming film Gaslight’ while Saif Ali Khan has ‘Vikram Vedha’ in the pipeline. Ibrahim Ali Khan is working as an assistant director in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.