Sara Ali Khan’s photo with rumoured BF from temple goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan’s connection with Kedarnath is no secret. Having shot her debut film Kedarnath in the sacred region, Sara has often expressed her spiritual connection to the place, frequently visiting the shrine to seek blessings.

However, her recent visit caught fans’ attention for a different reason, as she was accompanied by model-turned-politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa, fueling rumors of a budding romance.

Sara shared glimpses of her pilgrimage to Kedarnath on Instagram, posting a carousel of serene pictures. “Jai Shree Kedar, The flowing of Mandakini, The aarti sounds, A milky ocean, Beyond the clouds,” she captioned her post, sharing moments of her praying at the shrine and basking in the valley’s tranquil beauty.

On the same day, Arjun also shared pictures from Kedarnath on his Instagram Stories, including a photo of himself standing before the shrine, sparking speculation about their time together.

Although neither Sara nor Arjun posted pictures with each other, eagle-eyed fans on Reddit spotted screengrabs of the two paying their respects together at the shrine. The image, sourced from a video posted by an Instagram account dedicated to capturing moments from Kedarnath, quickly went viral, with Redditors buzzing over the possible romance.

A Reddit post titled “Is this Sara’s boyfriend…?” stirred further speculation in the comments section, with many users questioning if Arjun is indeed Sara’s secret beau.

Sara Ali Khan has previously been linked to several actors, including the late Sushant Singh Rajput, her co-star in Kedarnath, and actor Kartik Aaryan. But despite these rumored relationships, the actress has kept her love life relatively private.