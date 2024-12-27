Sara Arfeen Khan exits Bigg Boss 18 house; show gets TOP 10

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is now inching closer to its finale. This week, seven contestants were nominated for eviction. However, in a dramatic twist, Time God Chum Darang used her special power to save Chahat Pandey, leaving six contestants in the danger zone.

The nominated contestants for Week 11 were:

Vivian Dsena

Avinash Mishra

Kashish Kapoor

Eisha Singh

Sara Arfeen Khan

Rajat Dalal

Sara Arfeen Khan Eliminated From Bigg Boss 18

In a fresh update, it has been confirmed that Sara Arfeen Khan has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 18 house after receiving the least number of votes among the nominated contestants. Sara, who entered the show on Day 1 alongside her husband Arfeen Khan, survived an impressive 11 weeks in the house. However, her journey came to an end this week.

Top 10 Contestants Revealed

With Sara’s elimination, Bigg Boss 18 now has its Top 10 contestants:

Avinash Mishra

Chahat Pandey

Chum Darang

Eisha Singh

Karanveer Mehra

Kashish Kapoor

Rajat Dalal

Shilpa Shirodkar

Shrutika Arjun

Vivian Dsena

As the competition heats up, fans are eagerly speculating about who will make it to the finale. Each contestant now faces mounting pressure to prove their worth and secure their spot in the final stages of the game.

What’s your take on Sara Arfeen Khan’s elimination? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.