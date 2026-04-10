Hyderabad: Young actress Sara Arjun is reportedly set to take on one of the most challenging roles of her career. According to recent reports, she will portray legendary actress Madhubala in an upcoming biographical film.

The film will be directed by Jasmeet K Reen and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors later this year. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

A grand tribute to Hindi cinema’s golden era

The project is being developed as a large-scale tribute to the golden era of Hindi cinema. It will explore both the rise of Madhubala as a superstar and the emotional struggles behind her glamorous image.

Sources say the makers are focusing heavily on authenticity. Sara Arjun is expected to undergo a major physical transformation. This includes costume detailing, dialect training, and multiple look tests to recreate Madhubala’s timeless charm.

Madhubala’s life beyond fame

Madhubala was one of the highest-paid actresses of the 1950s and acted in more than 70 films. She became an icon for her beauty and powerful screen presence.

However, her personal life was filled with struggles. From financial hardships in childhood to health issues later in life, her journey was far from easy. Her relationship with Dilip Kumar also became one of the most talked-about love stories in Bollywood, ending in heartbreak.

Despite these challenges, she delivered iconic performances in films like Mughal-e-Azam and remained a beloved star until her passing in 1969.

If confirmed, this film could be a turning point in Sara Arjun’s career. Stepping into the shoes of such an iconic figure is not easy, and expectations are already high.

With a strong director, a visionary producer, and a powerful story, this biopic is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in the coming years.