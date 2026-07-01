Sara Gurpal sings hit Pakistani song on Indian show, video viral

Mumbai: At a time when tensions between India and Pakistan continue to dominate headlines, a video of Indian singer Sara Gurpal performing a Pakistani drama song has gone viral. On paper, it looked like a wholesome cross-border music moment. In the comments, though, things went in a very different direction.

Sara performed “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu”, the much-loved song from the Pakistani drama of the same name, during her appearance in the Indian singing reality show Voice of Punjab Master Champs. The track has a strong fan base, especially among Pakistani drama lovers, and is remembered for its emotional pull more than just its vocals.

But Sara’s stage version did not land well with many listeners. Soon after the clip surfaced online, fans began saying that the performance failed to match the feeling of the original song.

Fans say the emotion was missing

Pakistani fans were quick to react, with many saying the song should not have been performed in that style. Some felt that the softness and pain of the original track were lost on stage, while others said the performance sounded too forced.

What made the reactions more interesting was that it was not just Pakistani users who criticised the performance. Several Indian users also agreed that the song deserved a more delicate treatment and that Sara’s version did not do justice to it.

For many, the issue was not that an Indian singer performed a Pakistani song. In fact, many called that part wholesome. The problem, according to fans, was the way the song was sung.

The video has now turned into a mixed conversation online. While some appreciated the choice of song during a sensitive time between the two countries, others felt that Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is one of those tracks that should be touched only if the singer can carry its emotion properly.