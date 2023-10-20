Sara Tendulkar confirms her relationship with Shubman Gill?

In the latest, Sara Tendulkar was spotted enjoying the World Cup match between India and Bangladesh on Thursday in Pune. Sara became the spot for cameraperson when Shubman Gill was batting and she was also spotted clapping when the cricketer hit boundary

Published: 20th October 2023 11:52 am IST
Sara Tendulkar spotted in stadium, fans say she was cheering for Shubman Gill
Mumbai: Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar’s love story has become one of the hot topics among fans and media circles from quite some time now and fans are closely monitoring them.

After India won the match against Bangladesh, netizens are sharing Sara’s photographs from the stadium in which she is seen enjoying the match.

Checkout the viral tweets below.

Earlier, it was reported that Sara Tendulkar prayed for the health of Indian batter Shubman Gill when he was ruled out of a WC match after he was diagnosed with dengue. The batter was also seen playing for India against Pakistan. He made 53 runs against Bangladesh in Pune and fans along with Sara Tendulkar might be happy seeing him back in form.

India is currently on the top of the ranking table of WC 2023. Captain Rohit Sharma made 48 runs while Shubman Gill made 53 runs. Virat Kholi’s century helped India win the match by 7 wickets.

