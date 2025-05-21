Mumbai: Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is always in the news. Even though she’s not an actress, people love to follow her — especially when it comes to her love life. A while ago, fans were sure she was dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. The two were never seen together publicly, but their social media posts kept the rumours alive for months.

Then came another surprise — reports started saying Sara was dating Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. And just as fans were getting excited about this new pair, a shocking update came in — they’ve already broken up.

Sara Tendulkar, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s breakup

Siddhant and Sara were seen together a few times, and soon people began talking. Sources said the two even introduced each other to their families, which made the relationship look serious. But now, a fresh report from ETimes says the couple has called it quits. It was Siddhant who ended the relationship, just a few days after meeting Sara’s family.

Neither of them ever confirmed they were dating, so it’s not surprising that they also haven’t spoken about the breakup. People close to them believe things changed after the family introductions. Though everything seemed fine at first, the relationship didn’t last.

Not the First Time

This isn’t the first time Sara or Siddhant have been in the news for dating rumours. Before Siddhant, Sara was linked with Shubman Gill. He later cleared the air, saying he was single and focusing on cricket. Siddhant, on the other hand, was once rumoured to be with Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter.

What They’re Doing Now

Sara is not interested in acting and has said she prefers a quiet life because of her introverted nature. She studied in London and has a master’s degree in Biomedical Science and Clinical Nutrition. She also works with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. Siddhant is busy with his acting career and has new films like Dhadak 2 and Dil Ka Darwaza Kholna Darling coming up.