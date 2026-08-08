Mumbai: Sara Tendulkar has often found herself in the spotlight, not just because she is the daughter of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, but also because of the growing interest in her life beyond the cricketing legacy of her family. With her social media presence and glimpses into her personal life, she has become one of the most popular young personalities on the internet.

While Sara frequently grabs attention for her Instagram posts, her personal life, particularly rumours surrounding her relationships and future wedding plans, continues to remain a topic of discussion among fans.

Now, Sara’s candid comments about love, her future partner and the kind of wedding she would want have caught the internet’s attention.

Sara Tendulkar reveals what she wants in her future partner

In a latest conversation with Vogue, Sara opened up about her parents, Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, and revealed that their relationship has given her a clear idea of what she would want from her own future partner.

Sara believes her parents are “very good friends before anything else” and says their playful equation at home is something she hopes to have in her own relationship.

“They have this really fun banter at home, and that’s definitely something I would want in my future partner,” Sara said.

She also highlighted the healthy dynamic between her parents, particularly the absence of a struggle for authority in their relationship. “There’s never any power dynamic playing out between them, which is amazing,” she added.

Sachin-Anjali’s long-distance marriage also shaped her idea of love

Speaking about her parents’ marriage, Sara Tendulkar recalled how their respective careers meant they often had to manage a long-distance relationship. Her mother, Anjali, is a paediatrician, while Sachin spent a significant part of his career travelling around the world for cricket. Sara recalled how Anjali was often at the centre of the family’s daily routine, even preparing study timetables for her children.

“When I was younger, I thought this was what all relationships were like,” Sara said.

However, as she grew older, she began to understand how remarkable it was that her parents managed their marriage despite the distance, especially at a time when staying connected was far more difficult than it is today.

“We didn’t have FaceTime or WhatsApp 20 years ago, and even international calls were expensive,” she recalled.

When asked about the popular idea of “Pyaar dosti hai?”, Sara laughed and replied, “Exactly.”

Sara Tendulkar reveals her wedding plans

Sara also opened up about the kind of wedding she would want in the future, revealing that her brother’s wedding gave her the perfect opportunity to understand what she likes and dislikes when it comes to wedding celebrations.

“I feel like that was a great trial round for me,” Sara said. “Now I know what I want and what I don’t want.”

Interestingly, her idea of her dream wedding has changed over the years. Sara revealed that when she was younger, she imagined having a large wedding and was convinced that she would be a pastel bride. However, she now finds herself leaning towards a smaller celebration and is considering a red bridal look.

“I’m a Libra, very indecisive. Who knows?” she said, adding that she might even choose green.

Dating rumours with Shubman Gill

Sara Tendulkar’s personal life has frequently been discussed online, particularly amid rumours linking her with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Their names have been associated with each other for several years, leading to constant speculation among fans.

More recently, Sara has also been linked with Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.However, neither Sara nor the individuals she has been linked with have officially confirmed any relationship.