Hyderabad: Just when fans thought the dating rumours around Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar had finally died down, a fresh video has once again set social media buzzing. The two were recently spotted at the same location after a long time, and fans were quick to connect the dots, sending the internet into a frenzy again.

The buzz comes ahead of the IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, scheduled to take place in Lucknow on April 12. Interestingly, Sara Tendulkar was seen arriving at the Lucknow airport on April 10, while Shubman Gill was also spotted at the same airport around the same time. Their back-to-back appearances quickly grabbed attention online.

Adding to the intrigue, Sara, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, was asked by paparazzi at the airport about which team she would be supporting in the upcoming match. With her brother Arjun Tendulkar being a part of Lucknow Super Giants, and Shubman Gill leading Gujarat Titans, the question seemed inevitable.

Trying to dodge the question with a smile, Sara did not respond and walked away while blushing. Her reaction instantly went viral, with fans pointing out that her hesitation to pick one side has once again added fuel to the long-standing rumours.

Sara Tendulkar, Shubman Gill rumours

Over the years, speculation around Sara and Shubman’s relationship has been driven largely by social media activity and occasional public sightings. From similar Instagram captions between 2020 and 2022 to reports of them unfollowing each other in 2023, fans have closely followed every detail.

The rumours briefly resurfaced in July 2025 when both attended a charity event hosted by Yuvraj Singh in London. However, they were not seen together at the event.

Despite constant chatter, neither Sara nor Shubman has ever confirmed being in a relationship. In fact, in interviews as recently as late 2025, Gill stated that he is single, calling such rumours “ridiculous” and explaining that his busy cricket schedule leaves little room for a personal life.

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill (Instagram)

For now, the viral airport moment and Sara’s candid reaction have once again reignited curiosity among fans. Whether it’s just a coincidence or something more, the speculation continues to grow.