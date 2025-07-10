Mumbai: Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is not only known for his batting brilliance and charming personality but also for constantly making headlines over his rumored relationship with Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The duo, often in the limelight for their alleged on-and-off relationship, has reignited dating rumours once again.

On July 8, 2025, at Yuvraj Singh’s ‘YouWeCan’ charity dinner in London, Shubman and Sara were spotted under the same roof. The charity event, which aimed to raise funds for cancer awareness and treatment, was attended by several prominent figures from the cricket world, including Shubman Gill and the Indian Test team squad.

What truly caught fans’ attention was a photograph from the event where Sara Tendulkar is seen seated near Shubman, with the cricketer flashing his signature smile. While Sara also posted pictures with her friends from the same event on her social media, the sighting of the two together quickly set the internet buzzing.

Best friends Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar at You we can foundation London charity event . pic.twitter.com/Raz1e8vwtV — Jeet (@JeetN25) July 9, 2025

Shubman Gill & Sara Tendulkar spotted together at the YWC Gala in London! 👀✨



Just a coincidence or something brewing behind those smiles? 💬🔥



What’s your take — fashionable appearance or power couple alert? 😍👇

.#ShubmanGill #SaraTendulkar #YWC2025 #LondonSighting… pic.twitter.com/z6a1lOsW2o — Filmy Masala (@Filmymsala) July 9, 2025

Though neither Sara nor Shubman has ever officially confirmed their relationship, their subtle social media interactions and frequent sightings continue to spark curiosity.

Fans also recall past moments like Shubman’s cheeky “Maybe, maybe not” response about dating Sara on Dil Diyan Gallan, and Sara Ali Khan’s humorous take on the constant mix-up during her Koffee with Karan appearance.

Interestingly, Shubman was recently also linked to actress Avneet Kaur, after she posted pictures from India’s Champions Trophy victory in Dubai that included a snap with the cricketer.

For now, it looks like the Sara-Shubman saga has resumed its chapter once again. Where it leads from here? Well, fans will just have to wait and watch.