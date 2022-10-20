Sarma writes to Mamata over death of Assam student at IIT Kharagpur

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to initiate a detailed investigation into the death of a student from Assam in IIT Kharagpur.

On October 14, Faizan Ahmed, who was studying mechanical engineering at IIT Kharagpur, was found dead in his hostel room. Ahmed was a resident of Tinsukia district in Assam.

His parents have alleged a conspiracy behind Ahmed’s death and have filed a complaint at the Kharagpur police station. They have also requested the Superintendent of Police, Medinipur district, for a detailed investigation into the incident.

Sarma in his letter urged Banarjee to intervene in the matter and “carry out a thorough probe to unearth the truth leading to the death of the bright student whose untimely demise has caused a deep sense of grief across the state”.