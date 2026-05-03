Sarv Shakti becomes first India-linked LPG tanker to cross Hormuz amid blockade

An India-linked liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker has completed the first observed transit through the Strait of Hormuz since a US-led blockade sharply curtailed vessel movement, signalling a limited reopening of a key global energy route.

The Marshall Islands-flagged Sarv Shakti, carrying about 45,000 tonnes of LPG, passed Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands before entering the Gulf of Oman, according to Bloomberg-cited ship-tracking data. The crossing follows weeks of near-zero traffic through the strategic waterway.

Oil revenue losses and evasion

US enforcement targeting sanctioned exports has cost Iran an estimated USD 4.8 billion in oil revenue, according to Axios citing Pentagon figures.

In a separate development, a National Iranian Tanker Company supertanker carrying crude worth about USD 220 million is reported to have reached the Asia-Pacific after halting tracking transmissions and navigating via Southeast Asian routes.

US position on Hormuz operations

Trump said the United States has the Strait of Hormuz under “total control” and described ongoing naval actions as a success, while also likening the seizure of vessels and cargo to the work of “pirates” during a public address.

Strikes and warnings in Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon over a 24-hour period reportedly killed at least 41 people. The Israeli military also issued evacuation orders on Sunday (May 3), directing residents in several border areas to move at least 1,000 metres away from locations linked to Hezbollah.

Iran to preserve damaged university site

Authorities said a strike-hit facility at Isfahan University of Technology will be converted into a war museum, while reconstruction will take place at an alternative location. Initial damage has been estimated at around USD 11 million, with multiple academic sites affected during the conflict.

Diplomatic and oil market developments

The White House has appointed Nick Stewart as an adviser to the negotiating team led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Separately, seven OPEC+ members are set to decide production levels following the UAE’s exit from the group, with traders expecting an increase of about 188,000 barrels per day.

Missile programme in focus

Trump said he would favour eliminating Iran’s remaining missile production capabilities as part of efforts to limit its future military capacity.