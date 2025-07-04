‘Sarzameen’ trailer shows a perplexing tale of family, love & patriotism

Mumbai: The makers of Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s much-awaited drama “Sarzameen” have dropped the gripping trailer from the film.

Going by the preview, the project will feature Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vijay Menon – a man torn between his love as a father and his duty as a soldier. On the other hand, we see Kajol as Meher – a mother who is ready to go to any lengths to keep her family together. Ibrahim Ali Khan will essay the role of Harman – a vulnerable young man caught at crossroads.

PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN – KAJOL – IBRAHIM ALI KHAN: 'SARZAMEEN' TRAILER ARRIVES – PREMIERES 25 JULY 2025 ON JIOHOTSTAR… A complex, intense, and gripping tale of duty, identity and emotional conflicts.#JioHotstar unveils the trailer of #Sarzameen, starring #PrithvirajSukumaran,… pic.twitter.com/UxrX6sAsH6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2025

Talking about the film, Kajol said, “Sarzameen called for an emotional depth that really intrigued me as an actor. The role resonated with me on a very personal level. I was happy to see Ibrahim bring to life such a complex character and I am very excited for him. My character in Sarzmeen has so many layers – she is the emotional core of the story and Kayoze’s vision has portrayed it on screen in a compelling way. I am looking forward to the release of the film.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed, “From the moment I read the script of Sarzameen, I knew this was a character I needed to play. It’s layered, intense, and speaks to the emotional cost of choices we make in the name of duty and love. Playing this character pushed me in ways I hadn’t expected—it challenged my convictions and made me reflect on the weight of silence, loyalty, and truth. I’m proud to be part of something so raw, real, and resonant. I also had the incredible opportunity of working with Kajol, who’s such a powerful actor, and Ibrahim is a gem in the making. I truly hope Sarzameen strikes a chord with the hearts of the audiences.”

Kayoze Irani, who will be making his directorial debut with the drama added, “Sarzameen is my first feature film as a director and I am incredibly proud of it. This story came to me like a whisper and quickly became a roar I couldn’t ignore. It’s emotional, it’s intense, and it asks big questions but at its heart, it’s about love, identity, and finding your place in a messy world. It is resonant of the world today and it captures the complexity of it. Directing Kajol Ma’am, Prithviraj Sir and Ibrahim was a surreal experience, they brought so much vulnerability to their characters and that made all the difference.”

“Sarzameen” is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on July, 25th.