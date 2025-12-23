Satellite images show continued demolition in Gaza despite ceasefire

Satellite images showed that Israel has continued to demolish buildings in areas under its control in the Gaza Strip despite the cease fire being in place.

These images were produced by Planet Labs. They show eastern Gaza City and the Shujaiyeh neighborhood as they were last week and how they appeared several days after the cease-fire went into effect in October.

The comparison shows that the IDF demolished several buildings in this area alone. Some had been damaged during the war and were later razed using heavy machinery. Others appear to be pretty much untouched.

The flattened areas span to hundreds of acres east of the Yellow Line. The satellite images also show that in five areas under Hamas control, new encampments have been erected in recent weeks, each comprising between dozens and hundreds of tents for displaced residents.

According to reports, before the war, about 1 million people lived in areas now under IDF control, including east of Gaza City, Khan Yunis and Rafah.

These Gazans aren’t expected to return to their homes anytime soon and will be forced to live in tents and temporary shelters. This is in addition to the hundreds of thousands of Gazan who continue living in displaced persons camps because their homes were destroyed.

The UK based Forensic Architecture group released its own analysis of satellite photos of Gaza last week. The group says that after the cease-fire went into effect, Israel erected 13 new outposts along the Yellow Line, mainly in northern Gaza and east of Khan Yunis.