Satish Kumar takes charge as Railway Board’s Chairman and CEO

New Delhi: Satish Kumar took the charge of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board on Sunday, a press statement from the Railway ministry said.

Kumar replaced Jaya Varma Sinha who superannuated on August 31, 2024.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had earlier approved the appointment of Shri Satish Kumar as Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board,” the Railway Board said.

Kumar, an officer of the 1986 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), has made significant contributions to Indian Railways throughout his illustrious career, spanning over 34 years, according to the Railway Board.

“On November 8, 2022, he took charge as the general manager of North Central Railway, Prayagraj, marking another milestone in his journey of public service,” an official from the board said.

“His educational background is as impressive as his professional achievements; he holds a B.Tech in mechanical engineering from the prestigious Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, and has further enhanced his knowledge with a Post Graduate Diploma in Operation Management and Cyber Law from the Indira Gandhi National Open University,” he said.

Kumar began his career in Indian Railways in March 1988, and since then, he has served in various pivotal roles across different zones and divisions, bringing innovation, efficiency, and safety improvements to the railway system.