Saudi: 1L SAR fine, six-months jail time for dealing fireworks

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 5th May 2022 7:00 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: SAR 1L fine, six-months jail for dealing in fireworks
Representative Image (Photo: Nicolas Tissot/Unsplash)

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the imposition of a fine of 100,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) and six months of jail time on anyone who is caught smuggling, manufacturing and dealing in fireworks.

The Saudi Public Prosecution said that trafficking, manufacturing or smuggling explosives and fireworks is considered a crime in the Kingdom. “Dealing in fireworks is prohibited in cases other than those stipulated by the law, due to their bodily harms and dangerous incidents,” it said in a statement.

The prosecution defined a firework as a chemical compound designed to create noise with visible or smoke shapes such as fireworks and flares.

MS Education Academy

The Possession of any firearm or its ammunition without obtaining a license permitting its possession has been prohibited. The Public Prosecution has also prohibited the shooting of firearms in public places or events, affirming that these acts are among the major crimes that warrant arrest.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button