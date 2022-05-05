Saudi: 1L SAR fine, six-months jail time for dealing fireworks

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the imposition of a fine of 100,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR) and six months of jail time on anyone who is caught smuggling, manufacturing and dealing in fireworks.

The Saudi Public Prosecution said that trafficking, manufacturing or smuggling explosives and fireworks is considered a crime in the Kingdom. “Dealing in fireworks is prohibited in cases other than those stipulated by the law, due to their bodily harms and dangerous incidents,” it said in a statement.

The prosecution defined a firework as a chemical compound designed to create noise with visible or smoke shapes such as fireworks and flares.

The Possession of any firearm or its ammunition without obtaining a license permitting its possession has been prohibited. The Public Prosecution has also prohibited the shooting of firearms in public places or events, affirming that these acts are among the major crimes that warrant arrest.