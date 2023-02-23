Saudi: 279 female recruits graduate from passports institute

Riyadh: In a majestic procession, about 279 Saudi female recruits have graduated from the passports institute in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

At the graduation ceremony, Saudi recruits, who completed a basic individual training course for female soldiers, staged a military parade.

The military parade included military hypotheses and skills, as they performed their skills in the areas of security work in front of the audience, after receiving field skills and security sciences.

On Wednesday, January 18, about 211 Saudi female recruits graduated after completing a basic individual training course at a prison facility. 255 other Saudi women graduated from a women’s military training institute, groomed for being members of the special forces in diplomacy and Haj security.

Since Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman came to power in 2017, he has insisted on opening up the kingdom by diversifying the country’s economy and relaxing many gender-based rules.

In recent years, the Kingdom has witnessed extensive transformations, allowing women to drive by royal order in 2017, followed by unprecedented decisions, including the enrollment of women in the main branches of the armed forces, with different military ranks.