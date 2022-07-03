Saudi: Action on pvt firm for asking woman personal questions in job interview

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced on Friday that it had taken legal measures against a private firm after Saudi woman was subjected to personal questions during a job interview, local media reported.

According to Arabic daily Sabq, the woman in her complaint stated that she graduated from the most prestigious universities, and had a first-class honours degree. When she went for a job interview, the expatriate asked her questions about the shape and the size of her eyes, and she denounced his insult.

The Ministry spokesman Saad Al Hammad said on his Twitter account, “In reference to what was circulated about a citizen who was subjected to personal questions during a job interview, we make it clear that the field monitoring teams in the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development have started the case.”

Saad Al Hammad added that the ministry has taken regular measures towards the observed violations.

The spokesman called for the necessity of reporting violations by calling 19911 or through the ministry’s application.