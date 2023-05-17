Saudi allows teachers to provide private evening lessons in schools, home

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced that teachers are allowed to provide private lessons to students in the evening period in schools and homes, local media reported.

The General Administration of Education in Riyadh has issued a circular, offering students additional academic support and giving teachers a chance to increase their salary.

According to Arabic daily Akhbar 24, the administration set the prices of classes at 100 riyals per class for “elementary”, 150 riyals for “middle school” students, and 200 riyals for “high school”, as a monthly fee for one subject.

For lessons held at schools, the charges are 50 riyals per class for elementary students, 60 riyals per class for middle school students, and 70 riyals per class for high school students.

For private lessons at home, the fee goes up to 80 riyals per class for primary school students, and 100 riyals per class for both middle and high school students.

It is not permitted for teachers who teach students in the morning to provide home tutoring to those same children.

This step aims to regulate and standardize the practice of private tutoring, thus ensuring the quality of education provided to students outside of normal school hours.