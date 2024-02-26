Saudi announces 6-month residency to stranded Palestinian Umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced to grant six-month residency permit to Palestinian Umrah pilgrims stranded in the Kingdom due to the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Taking to X, on Sunday, February 25, Palestinian Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their generous act.

The ministry praised Saudi Arabia’s assistance to Gazan pilgrims who are unable to return home due to the Israeli occupation’s aggressive stance.

The ministry’s statement highlights the severe situation faced by these individuals, underscoring the broader crisis that has engulfed Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates// appreciates #Saudi_Arabia's decision to grant a six-month residency permit to stranded Umrah pilgrims from the southern governorates 🇸🇦 🇵🇸 @KSAMOFA #Gaza_under_attack#CeasefireNow#Palestine#Israeliwarcrimes pic.twitter.com/588fJ5wgB1 — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) February 25, 2024

This decision demonstrates Kingdom’s commitment to alleviate Palestinian suffering and addressing the region’s humanitarian crises.

The Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, with Hamas militants’ attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people.

Since then, Israel launched air strikes and a ground offensive against Gaza, resulting in nearly 30,000 deaths.