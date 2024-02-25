Former Spanish football player Jose Ignacio accepts Islam

Former Spanish football player Jose Ignacio Peleterio has announced his conversion to Islam and described it as the “best moment” of his life.

A video posted on X by Arabic daily Al Qabas shows Peleterio standing in front of the Bilal Bin Rabah Mosque in the Kuwaiti capital, Kuwait, and pronouncing Shahadah, a testament of faith, with the help of the Kuwaiti fitness coach, Faisal Buresli.

Shahadah

In Arabic— أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لَا إِلَٰهَ إِلَّا ٱللَّٰهُ وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا رَسُولُ ٱللَّٰهِ Roman English– Ashadu an la ilaha illa llahu, wa-ashadu anna muḥammadan rasulu -llah. Translation— “I bear witness that there is no deity but God, and I bear witness that Muhammad is the messenger of God.”

Watch the video of Peleterio’s pronouncing Shahadah

عائلة فيصل بورسلي وقصة إسلام النجم الإسباني #جوتا pic.twitter.com/yPuGw8HmP7 — القبس (@alqabas) February 18, 2024

In a three-minute, fifty-second video clip, Peleterio explained that his conversion to Islam was influenced by Islamic teachings.

He said that the love, respect, happy moments and great reassurance he saw in Bruesli’s house was also the reason for his conversion to Islam.

“I am so happy, so powerful. I am in the best moments of my life. I love his family [Buresli’s family] so much.”

“I want to pass on to my family and future generations the customs and traditions I saw at my friend Buresli’s house. They have changed my life.”

Peleterio recounted a memorable dining experience at Buresli’s house, where his friend’s mother served him a cake with the phrase “Welcome to Islam,” written on it.

For his part, Bruesli said, “I met Peleterio eleven years ago in America and after that our friendship was only on social media.”

He continued, “In 2023, Peleterio visited Kuwait and met my family and friends, loved the nature of our lives, our family relationships and friendships, and tried to learn more about our customs and culture.”

“Then, two months ago, he spoke with me and informed me of his desire to convert. I did not expect that from him, so I was astonished,” Bruesli added.

In 2022, Peleterio retired from playing football, after representing many English and Spanish clubs, including Aston Villa, Real Madrid Castilla, Brentford, Birmingham, Eibar, Alaves, and Celtavego.

He currently runs a company for technical products related to the development of agriculture.