Saudi announces birth of Arabian Oryx for 1st time in 90 yrs

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Royal Natural Reserve (KSRNR) in the Northern Borders Region witnessed the birth of an Arabian Oryx, for the first time in 90 years.

KSRNR tweeted on their official Twitter account, “After the absence of 9 decades from its homeland in the north of the Kingdom … the efforts of the #National_Center_Wildlife in cooperation with @KSRNReserve in the propagation and resettlement of the Arabian oryx are bearing fruit … and the first born … oryx sees the light at the King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Royal Natural Reserve.”

شهدت #محمية_الملك_سلمان_بن_عبدالعزيز_الملكية أول ولادة للمها الوضيحي على أراضيها، وهذه الولادة هي الأولى من نوعها في المحمية بعد انقطاع دام لـ 90 سنة. pic.twitter.com/jA0LgP5SJB — محمية الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز الملكية (@KSRNReserve) June 6, 2022

This birth is the culmination of a collaboration between the King Salman National Development Authority and the National Wildlife Center, which resulted in the release of a number of Oryx into the reserve in March as part of programs to reintroduce endangered species.

بعد غياب ٩ عقود عن مواطنها بشمال المملكة.. جهود #المركز_الوطني_لتنمية_الحياة_الفطرية بالتعاون مع @KSRNReserve في إكثار وإعادة توطين المها العربي تؤتي ثمارها.. وأول مولود للمها يبصر النور بمحمية الملك سلمان الملكية. #لتحيا_بسلام pic.twitter.com/Z5CmaplHo2 — المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية (@NCW_center) June 6, 2022

The release of the Arabian Oryx into its natural habitat – in the northwest of the kingdom – was the first of its kind for this species.

The species disappearance from the area for decades was due to numerous environmental pressures, poaching and loss of vegetation cover, which reduced their numbers in the wild.

The Arabian Oryx is the largest land mammal in the Arabian Peninsula, and the weight of an adult reaches 80 kilograms, and is characterized by white color in most of the body except for the face and feet, which are distinguished by their dark color. Females have horns, and have broad hooves that facilitate their movement on soft sand.

King Salman Royal Natural Reserve

The reserve aims to resettle natural life, develop vegetation, and preserve the historical and cultural heritage, which is an important part of the Saudi environmental identity, in addition to providing job opportunities for the local community, and working to highlight eco-tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Natural Reserve is the largest natural reserve in the Kingdom, and the fourth largest wilderness reserve in the world, as it extends over an area of ​​more than 130,000 square kilometers.

The area has an area of ​​130,700 km, and within its borders are 3 former reserves, namely Al-Khanfa, Al-Tubaiq, Hurra Al-Hurra and the adjacent areas. A royal order was issued in June 2018 to include them all under the name of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve.