Saudi announces registration of world’s largest competition for Quran recitation, Adhan

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the registration of the world’s largest competition for Quran recitation and Adhan (call for prayers), with prizes exceeding 12 million Saudi riyals (Rs 26,38,02,519).

The head of the General Authority for Entertainment, Turki Al-Sheikh, on Wednesday announced the opening of registration for the second edition of the international competition, featured on the “Otr Elkalam” TV show.

Also Read 32 Saudi women graduate to pilot Haramain express train

The participation process begins with applicants registering via the competition website and uploading an audio clip for evaluation by the jury, which in turn nominates candidates for three other stages of qualification before selecting the finalists.

أكبر مسابقة في تلاوة القرآن الكريم ورفع الأذان #عطر_الكلام في نسختها الثانية ❤️🙏



احدى مبادرات هيئة الترفيه، بالشراكة مع MBC بمجموع جوائز يتجاوز 12 مليون ريال .. سجل الآن: https://t.co/ygil4sW8XZ@OtrElKalam pic.twitter.com/9eJEHt5Kct — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 3, 2023

The best contestants will be selected for their nomination to the fourth stage of the final qualifiers, whose competitions will be presented during the month of Ramzan.

The total prize pool for the competition amounts to more than 12 million Saudi riyals (Rs 26,38,02,519).

Also Read Fee for expat re-entry, residency renewal doubled in Saudi Arabia

The competition was presented for the first time in Ramzan 2021, to introduce the world to the tolerance of Islam, the rich diversity of cultures of the Islamic world, and the sound methods of reciting the Qur’an and raising the call to prayer.

In 2021, more than 40,000 people from 80 countries applied to participate.

To register for this year’s competition (click here).