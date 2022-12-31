Fee for expat re-entry, residency renewal doubled in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia decided to double the fees for the renewal of residency, exit and re-entry visas in cases where the residents are outside the Kingdom.

The new amendment was approved by the Saudi Council of Ministers on Friday.

Also Read Indian expats now have to pass skill test to get a Saudi work visa; know details

The amendment stipulates that the exit and return visa fee is Saudi Riyals 200 (Rs 4,403) for two months, and SAR 100 (Rs 2,201) for each additional month if the resident is inside the Kingdom, and if the resident is outside the Kingdom, the fee for the additional month will be doubled — SAR 200.

The fee for multi-entry trips is SAR 500 (Rs 11,007) for 3 months, and SAR 200 (Rs 4,403) for each additional month if the resident is inside the Kingdom, and in the event of the applicant being outside the Kingdom, the fee for the additional month will be doubled— SAR 400 (Rs 8,806).

Also Read Saudi Arabia: 100 new Muslim converts perform Umrah

As per a report by Saudi Gazette, the cabinet also approved an amendment to the residency law covering the renewal of residency permits for companions of foreign workers and domestic workers.

As per the amendment, the fee for residency renewal when outside the Kingdom will be two times what is collected within the Kingdom through the electronic portal of the Ministry of Interior.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to host Haj Expo 2023

The cabinet has also approved amendments to the residency and travel document systems that will allow passports to be issued to citizens within 24 hours. The amendment stipulates that the Ministry of Interior will set the necessary mechanism and controls for implementing the new decision.