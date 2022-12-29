Saudi Arabia: 100 new Muslim converts perform Umrah

Riyadh: 100 new Muslim converts visited the Grand Mosque, Makkah in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to perform the Umrah for the first time, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has received 100 new Muslims from all over the world to visit the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque and the facilities of the Presidency.

The Presidency received the new Muslims while represented by the Public Relations and Institutional Communication Agency, based on the community partnership between the Presidency and the Abdul Qadir Al-Muhaidib Foundation for Community Service, which conducts the (World Pilgrimage Program) for new Muslims for 2022 from 30 country.

Also Read Brazilian family converts to Islam during World Cup in Qatar

The special program for them includes introducing them to the principles of true Islam, and teaching them the rituals of Umrah, by holding a number of lessons in jurisprudential matters (Fiqh).

The Field Awareness Affairs Agency has also offered members of mutawwifs (pilgrim guides) to accompany the new Muslims inside the Grand Mosque. They have also visited the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa.

It is noteworthy that the new Muslims were received in Madinah. They then paid a visit to the Prophet’s Mosque library, as the Umrah rituals were introduced to them, in addition to answering their Fiqh questions.

This contributes to achieving a number of the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.