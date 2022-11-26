Brazilian family converts to Islam during World Cup in Qatar

Doha: A Brazilian family converted to Islam in a mosque while they were in Doha to watch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Brazilian family of six consisting of a father, mother, and four children (3 girls and a boy), was seen pronouncing Shahadah (testimony of faith), prompted by the preacher, in videos that have been widely shared on social media platforms.

Shahadah

In Arabic— أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لَا إِلَٰهَ إِلَّا ٱللَّٰهُ وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا رَسُولُ ٱللَّٰهِ

Roman English– Ashadu an la ilaha illa llahu, wa-ashadu anna muḥammadan rasulu -llah.

Translation— “I bear witness that there is no deity but God, and I bear witness that Muhammad is the messenger of God.”

A video clip showed a Brazilian mother and her daughters wearing an Abaya (loose black robe from head to toe; traditionally worn by Muslim women).

The preacher appeared asking the mother about their feelings after accepting Islam and she said, “I do not know how to express it. It is difficult to describe it. It is a feeling that touches my heart.”

Then he asked the daughter: “Did someone force you, or was it your choice?” one of the daughters answered, “No one in Islam forced us to choose us.”

یک خانواده برازیلی که برای تشویق تیم فوتبال این کشور در جام جهانی در دوحه بسر می‌برد، به دین اسلام مشرف شد.

Earlier, a Mexican fan converted to Islam in a mosque in the Katara cultural village in Doha, on the second day of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The FIFA World Cup kicked off on Sunday, November 20, with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, in the first edition of the international tournament to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world.

Over the course of 29 days, the tournament will witness 64 matches, with the curtains dropping on December 18, coinciding with Qatar National Day, at Lusail Stadium, which can accommodate 80,000 fans.