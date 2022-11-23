Mexican fan converts to Islam on 2nd day of FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Doha: A Mexican fan converted to Islam in a mosque in the Katara cultural village in Doha, on the second day of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The Mexican fan was seen pronouncing Shahadah (testimony of faith), prompted by the preacher Hayyan Al-Yafei, in videos that have been widely shared on social media platforms.

Shahadah

In Arabic— أَشْهَدُ أَنْ لَا إِلَٰهَ إِلَّا ٱللَّٰهُ وَأَشْهَدُ أَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا رَسُولُ ٱللَّٰهِ

Roman English– Ashadu an la ilaha illa llahu, wa-ashadu anna muḥammadan rasulu -llah.

Translation— “I bear witness that there is no deity but God, and I bear witness that Muhammad is the messenger of God.”

Al-Yafei posted the video on his Facebook page, talking about the story of the fan’s conversion to Islam.

The preacher Al-Yafei wrote on his Facebook page along with a video, “This man entered the mosque to learn about the culture of Muslims, then I explained to him about the pillars of faith, and that Islam is the religion of all the prophets. A partner for him, then this man wanted to be on the religion of the prophets and chose to embrace Islam, and I repeated to him, does anyone force you to do that? He confirmed that no one forced him.”

Al-Yafei continues, “He told us that he wanted to become a Muslim out of his desire, and praise be to God who opened his chest and enlightened his heart. We ask God for us and for him to be steadfast.”

The Mexican fan’s conversion was widely welcomed, by social media users who expressed their happiness and congratulated him on this step.

Watch the video below

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Qatar launched a pavilion to introduce Islam and its teachings during the World Cup 2022.

The program, in which preachers of several nationalities participate, includes distributing printed books in several languages ​​to introduce Islam and present Arab culture, especially Qatari, and introduce it.

The FIFA World Cup kicked off on Sunday, November 20, with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, in the first edition of the international tournament to be held in the Middle East and the Arab world.

Over the course of 29 days, the tournament will witness 64 matches, with the curtain ending on December 18, coinciding with Qatar National Day, at Lusail Stadium, which can accommodate 80,000 fans.