Andrew Tate converts to Islam, prayer video goes viral

The controversial British-American kickboxer and internet personality Andrew Tate has converted to Islam.

On Monday, October 24, Andrew Tate, announced his conversion to Islam, on his official account of Gettr.

“This is why I’m Muslim. Any Christian who believes in good and understands the true battle against evil must convert.”

Since Sunday, October 23, a video of Andrew Tate praying (Salah) at a mosque in Dubai has been making the rounds on various social media platforms.

In a video, Andrew is shown learning how to pray by renowned MMA fighter Tam Khan in Dubai.

UAE-based Hollywood actor, world-renowned MMA fighter and successful entrepreneur, Tam Khan shared the prayer video with Tate on his personal accounts documented on social networking sites, on Saturday, commenting on it with the phrase ‘Praise be to God’, to receive wide interaction and the admiration of thousands of followers.

Khan wrote in a lengthy comment on the video, explaining the reasons for his participation and the purpose of it, “Brother Andrew is very sincere and his heart is with Islam. Let me clarify a few things. Why did I record us pray? Because it helps to post positivity,” stressing that it is the first time that Tate has prayed.

“Andrew could have said no, he knows this could have a negative impact on his already controversial situation on social media, but he did it himself. By God, it was a special visit to the mosque. Only he and I wanted it. We planned it days ago, but today he reminded me to go.”

Photo: Sceengrab/Twitter

Tam continued, “I am glad that we did this so that people could see the real side of him, and this was his first time in the mosque, and what a way to start his journey, as we went on Saturday night to the mosque to pray, and I spoke at length about the Qur’an, hadiths and the actions of the Prophet Muhammad, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, and misconceptions about Islam, and so on.”

He pointed out that what they did was a way to motivate young children not to feel ashamed of being religious and praying.

Regarding Andrew Tate’s conversion to Islam and his pronunciation of the Shahada, Khan said, “We agreed that it shouldn’t be shown on a podcast or anything else, because people would claim it was for influence or a fake following. No one is perfect, but thank God he has a good heart and pure intentions.”

He called on everyone who talks about Tate conversion. To allow Tate to announce it the way he wants and allow him to take his time, pointing out that changing the lifestyle is not a quick thing, but accepting the truth and believing that it is necessary, because tomorrow is never guaranteed, as he described it.

If this is true, may Allah guide and accept Andrew Tate. pic.twitter.com/wQkZJV8VxY — The Haram Police 🚨 (@ModerateMozlems) October 23, 2022

As per media reports, Andrew Tate was in Dubai, last week.

Having a lot of money doesn’t mean anything. Crypto dorks are a great example of this.



You must have skills, connections, habits – that can only be learned via living in the real world. pic.twitter.com/F6iaQY2Rrs — Andrew Tate ✪ (@CobraTateKING) October 23, 2022

Controversies around Andrew Tate

Tate became famous on social media in 2022, with feminists and others calling him a ‘misogynist’ because of his comments about women and their treatment.

In August 2022, Tate was banned from a whole chain of social networks, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter, due to his misogynistic remarks.

Tate, after being banned from several social media platforms, became the most searched man on Google in July and August 2022.

Among the most prominent controversial statements by Tate, “A woman’s place is the home, she cannot drive, and she is the property of the man.” He also believes that rape victims “should bear the responsibility.”

Also Read Dutch footballer Clarence Seedorf revert to Islam

Earlier this year, a former kickboxer supporter was accused of human trafficking, which led to a visit by the police. Reports claimed that Andrew Tate was holding a captive American woman in his home.