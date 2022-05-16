Watch: Former Cameroon footballer Patrick M’Boma embraces Islam

Former Cameroon national team star Henri Patrick Mboma Dem announced his conversion to Islam in a mosque in Douala, the country’s economic capital.

The soccer star changed his name to Abdul Jalil, and crowds at the Ponamusadi Mosque celebrated his conversion to Islam.

A video clip documenting the moment showed the 51-year-old repeating the two testimonies.

Mboma has not yet commented on his social media accounts on the circulating video.

On April 2, he posted a greeting to the Muslim community on social media on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan.

Mboma began his football career with the French club Paris Saint-Germain in 1990 and played there until 1992.

In 1992 he moved to the French club Chateiro until 1994, and in the 1994/1995 season, he moved to the French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Mboma played for the African team in the 1998 and 2002 World Cups while also winning the gold medal in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Former Cameroonian footballer Patrick Mboma reverted to Islam today. He took Shahadah today at the Bonamoussadi mosque in Douala. The one affectionately called "Magic" is now called Abdul Jalil Mboma. pic.twitter.com/5nOlBiM1uy — Hamza Hassan (@HH_motivation) May 13, 2022

Mboma is the latest football star to convert to Islam.

In March, Ghanaian and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey embraced Islam. Before Partey, former Dutch international Clarence Seedorf also embraced Islam.

Mboma, Partey, and Seedorf joined a group of international players who have converted to Islam, the most famous of which are Franck Henry Ribery, Nicolas Anelka, Eric Abidal, Paul Pogba, Robin van Persie and Milan player, Ivory Coast, Franck Yannick Kessié and Clarence Seedorf.