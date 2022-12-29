Saudi Arabia to host Haj Expo 2023

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is set to host a conference and exhibition for Haj and Umrah services— “Haj Expo 2023” aimed at improving the pilgrim experience at the Two Holy Mosques, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Haj Expo 2023 will be held from January 9 to 12, 2023 under the patronage of Makkah Governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.

The four-day event aims to bring together decision-makers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers under one roof to discuss and implement a set of solutions and innovative options to facilitate the journey of Haj and Umrah with ease and reassurance.

There will be over 200 speakers and participants at the event, to share their experiences, and brainstorm on sustainable quality solutions.

With delegations from over 56 countries, Haj Expo 2023 is expected to witness the signing of 400 partnerships and agreements, featuring 10 keynote sessions and 13-panel discussions. Apart from this, there will also be 36 workshops and a ‘Haj Hackathon’.

Register your attendance, looking forward to serve you 🕋#Hajj_Expo, from 9 – 12 January 2023 gathers decision-makers and services providers to translate the attention and commitment to serve pilgrims. #Makkah_and_Madinah_Eagerly_Await_You pic.twitter.com/Bt5HjHHYLf — مؤتمر الحج والعمرة Hajj & Umrah Conference (@hajjumrahsa) December 27, 2022

The conference and exhibition are an attractive gateway for investors to build strategic partnerships with all stakeholders from the governmental, private and non-profit sectors.

All parties will be able to discuss how to achieve cooperation and mechanisms to achieve the main goals that contribute to the system’s development. This will increase the satisfaction of pilgrims and enhance the quality of services to meet the needs of pilgrims and Umrah performers visiting Makkah and Madinah.

The Haj and Umrah minister invited those wishing to participate in the Haj Expo 2023 Conference to book through the link.

The ministry works to improve their journeys to the Two Holy Mosques and enrich their religious and cultural experiences in order to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.