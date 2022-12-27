Saudi Arabia: Grand Mosque in Makkah launches lessons in Chinese

Makkah: The grand mosque in Makkah on December 25 launched Islamic lessons in Chinese. The translation department of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has supervised the translation.

The objective of the project is to assist non-Arabic speakers who attend these classes in the Grand Mosque. The Director of the department, Saaleh Al Rashidi said Islamic lessons are now available in 14 languages. The translation of the lessons is now available in Arabic English, Malay, Urdu, Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, Persian, Russian and Borneo.

Also Read Watch: Argentina artist creates mural of Messi in bisht lifting FIFA cup

7,000 people have subscribed to the service, either through the simultaneous translation of lessons or via quotes published on social media by the general presidency, reported Saudi Press Agency.

It is to be noted that the ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently made a short film titled ‘The Journey of a Lifetime’ which will be shown to the pilgrims, educating them about the rituals regarding the pilgrimage.