Saudi: Applications open for Ramzan Iftar at Holy Mosques

This initiative, aims to streamline the distribution of meals to fasting worshippers during Ramzan.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th January 2026 11:18 am IST
Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah
Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia has opened applications for Iftar permits during the Holy month of Ramzan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, this is a joint initiative conducted in partnership with the Ehsan National Platform for Charitable Work and the Nusuk Foundation, aims to streamline the distribution of meals to fasting worshippers during Ramzan.


The programme is designed to improve the quality and governance of charitable activities within the two holy mosques.

Add as a preferred source on Google

By integrating with national digital platforms, the General Authority ensures that iftar services meet the highest organisational standards, providing a seamless and dignified experience for both donors and beneficiaries.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th January 2026 11:18 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button