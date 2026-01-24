Saudi: Applications open for Ramzan Iftar at Holy Mosques

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia has opened applications for Iftar permits during the Holy month of Ramzan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, this is a joint initiative conducted in partnership with the Ehsan National Platform for Charitable Work and the Nusuk Foundation, aims to streamline the distribution of meals to fasting worshippers during Ramzan.

The programme is designed to improve the quality and governance of charitable activities within the two holy mosques.

By integrating with national digital platforms, the General Authority ensures that iftar services meet the highest organisational standards, providing a seamless and dignified experience for both donors and beneficiaries.