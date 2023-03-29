Saudi Arabia: 120 prayer areas prepared in Grand Mosque’s new expansion

Riyadh: At least 120 prayer areas in the new Saudi expansion of the Grand Mosque in Makkah are prepared to ensure a comfortable visit for pilgrims during the holy month of Ramzan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This comes as the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque are preparing several plans to facilitate the movement of visitors to the Grand Mosque in Makkah in the third Saudi expansion.

There are 120 prayer areas equipped with a field services system and human cadres in the new expansion.

The presidency has allocated a number of doors for entry and exit.

From the north side, worshippers can enter the prayer area through gates; 104; 106; 112; 173; 175; and 176 and from the western side, gates 114. 116; 119; 121; And 123 will remain open, so are gates 162; 165; and 169 from the east side.

Walid Al-Masoudi, Director of the General Administration for the third Saudi Expansion of the Grand Mosque, said that the dedicated doors facilitate the arrival of worshipers and help them on their way to the prayer rooms on the ground and first floors.

The roof level will be used for the first time, and in the event that the interior spaces of the Grand Mosque are full, the northern and western courtyards and parts of the service buildings will be used as it expands to accommodate more visitors.

The presidency also provides basic services in all available places, such as 72 toilets for people with special needs.

Moreover, 675 marble stations (mashrabiya), 362 escalators and 26 elevators are available for pilgrims and worshipers to facilitate movement around the mosque.

All prayer areas of the mosque were provided with 22,000 carpets and more than 12,000 containers of Zamzam water.