Saudi Arabia: 14 compete on opening day of international Quran competition

The jury of the final qualifiers for the 44th edition of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorisation, Recitation, and Interpretation of the Holy Quran listened to the recitations of 14 contestants on the first day of the competition.

Several hafiz e Quran from Kenya, Congo, Egypt, Uganda, Kuwait, Djibouti, Sri Lanka, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Yemen, the Philippines, Ghana, Jordan, Portugal, and Bahrain participated, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The competition is organised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance under the patronage of the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The jury will resume its work on Sunday by listening to the recitations of other contestants.

The authorities have released a comprehensive plan for the competition. This year, a record-breaking 174 contestants representing 123 countries will vie for recognition for their devotion to the Holy Quran.

For participants, the guide outlines the five distinct categories they can compete in and clarifies the total prize money awarded to the winners, offering a clear understanding of the competition’s rewards.

The guide provides general instructions for contestants in both Arabic and English. All participants have received a copy to ensure they are well-prepared for this momentous competition.

