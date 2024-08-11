Saudi Arabia launches free and paid wheelchair rentals at Grand Mosque

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched wheelchair services for the elderly and disabled persons at the Grand Mosque in Makkah-Mukkarramah-

As per the reports, the service is available in the eastern courtyard at “Bab Al Salam No. 19” and the western courtyard at Al Shabika Bridge.

The authorities offer a paid wheelchair rental option at several locations with the Grand Mosque or Masjid al-Haram. They are as follows:

Ground masa’a Bab 14

First-floor masa’a Al Arqam stairs

First-floor mataf

First-floor Ajyad inner bridge

Southern courtyard

King Abdulaziz Café

Western courtyard, Shubaika Bridge

Additionally, the authorities have also introduced golf carts for individuals with disabilities who are visiting the Grand Mosque.

The major motive of the service is to facilitate the performance of key rituals such as tawaf (circumambulation of the Kaaba) and Sa’i (walking between the hills of Safa and Marwa) for specially-abled pilgrims.

Golf Carts Provided to the People with Disabilities at Grand Mosque.https://t.co/sqWz6bveCV#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/NQgjUPIKSf — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) July 26, 2024

However, the details of the rental fees and free wheelchair facilities have not been mentioned.