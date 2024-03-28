Saudi Arabia: 15M visit Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah in 1st half of Ramzan

Nearly 15 million Muslims visited the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site in Madinah, during the first half of Ramzan, the head of statistics and information at the General Authority for Care and Management of the Two Holy Mosques, Sultan Al Badri said.

The visitors were warmly received and provided services through an efficient network of services, he added.

Nearly 500,000 worshippers acquired permits through the Nusuk electronic platform to pray at Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of Prophet Mohammed is situated, during the specified time period.

“The Nusuk permits have facilitated crowd organisation and entry,” the official told Saudi TV Al Ekhbariya.

During the holy month of Ramzan, which commenced in Saudi Arabia on March 11 this year, it is customary for Umrah, the minor pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Islam’s holiest site, to reach its peak.

Following their Umrah, numerous pilgrims travel to Madinah to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque and explore other significant Islamic sites in the city.

The Saudi officials responsible for the Prophet’s Mosque have affirmed their readiness to accommodate the large influx of worshippers during Ramzan, known for its profound spiritual activities.

More than 8.5 million Iftar meals are expected to be provided to worshippers at the Prophet’s Mosque to break their fast during Ramadan.

Official statistics indicate that in 2023, over 280 million Muslims performed prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque.